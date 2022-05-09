Burglaries

Area One
1600 block of Kelby Drive, on May 3
100 block of Windsor Circle North, on May 4
0 block of King Arthur Drive, on May 5
Area Two
None reported.
Area Three
600 block of South 26th Street, on Apr. 29
3200 block of 6th Avenue South
Area Four
1100 block of North 23rd Street, on Apr. 30
0 block of Valley Drive, on May 1
1000 block of 4th Street West, on May 2
700 block of Central Avenue
300 block of North 25th Street, on May 4
Area Five
People are also reading…
1500 block of Country Manor Boulevard, on May 1
Area Six
2500 block of Custer Avenue, on May 2