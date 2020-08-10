AREA ONE
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 23
AREA TWO
1000 block of Bench, on July 30
700 block of North Wagner Lane, on July 30
500 block of Josephine, on Aug. 2
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 35
AREA THREE
3500 block of Sixth Avenue South, on July 30
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 86
AREA FOUR
2300 block of Spruce, on Aug. 3
1000 block of Second Avenue North, on Aug. 5
2200 block of Third Avenue North, on Aug. 5
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 101
AREA FIVE
1000 block of Avenue F, on Aug. 5
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 72
AREA SIX
3200 block of Canyon, on July 31
3900 block of Olympic, on July 31
5500 block of King Avenue East, on Aug. 1
1200 block of Miles, on Aug. 2
2300 block of Lampman, on Aug. 5
300 block of Foster, on Aug. 5
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 153
