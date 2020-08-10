You have permission to edit this article.
Burglaries

Billings area map

AREA ONE

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 23

AREA TWO

1000 block of Bench, on July 30

700 block of North Wagner Lane, on July 30

500 block of Josephine, on Aug. 2

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 35

AREA THREE

3500 block of Sixth Avenue South, on July 30

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 86

AREA FOUR

2300 block of Spruce, on Aug. 3

1000 block of Second Avenue North, on Aug. 5

2200 block of Third Avenue North, on Aug. 5

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 101

AREA FIVE

1000 block of Avenue F, on Aug. 5

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 72

AREA SIX

3200 block of Canyon, on July 31

3900 block of Olympic, on July 31

5500 block of King Avenue East, on Aug. 1

1200 block of Miles, on Aug. 2

2300 block of Lampman, on Aug. 5

300 block of Foster, on Aug. 5

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 153

