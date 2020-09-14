AREA ONE
2100 block of Clubhouse, on Sept. 6
300 block of Stewart Court East, on Sept. 6
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 33
AREA TWO
1000 block of Main, on Sept. 6
1700 block of Janie, on Sept. 6
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 41
AREA THREE
2600 block of Belknap, on Sept. 9
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 108
AREA FOUR
700 block of North 31st Street, on Sept. 3
2200 block of Third Avenue North, on Sept. 3
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 119
AREA FIVE
1000 block of Avenue E, on Sept. 6
4100 block of Pine Cone Road, on Sept. 8
5800 block of Sam Snead Trail, on Sept. 8
800 block of Avenue B, on Sept. 9
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 82
AREA SIX
7200 block of Grand, on Sept. 3
1000 block of Yellowstone, on Sept. 6
4400 block of Tar Heels, on Sept. 7
1800 block of Lampman, on Sept. 8
400 block of Daniel, on Sept. 9
1800 block of Lone Pine, on Sept. 9
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 185
