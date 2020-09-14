 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burglaries

Burglaries

{{featured_button_text}}
Billings area map

AREA ONE

2100 block of Clubhouse, on Sept. 6

300 block of Stewart Court East, on Sept. 6

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 33

AREA TWO

1000 block of Main, on Sept. 6

1700 block of Janie, on Sept. 6

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 41

AREA THREE

2600 block of Belknap, on Sept. 9

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 108

AREA FOUR

700 block of North 31st Street, on Sept. 3

2200 block of Third Avenue North, on Sept. 3

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 119

AREA FIVE

1000 block of Avenue E, on Sept. 6

4100 block of Pine Cone Road, on Sept. 8

5800 block of Sam Snead Trail, on Sept. 8

800 block of Avenue B, on Sept. 9

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 82

AREA SIX

7200 block of Grand, on Sept. 3

1000 block of Yellowstone, on Sept. 6

4400 block of Tar Heels, on Sept. 7

1800 block of Lampman, on Sept. 8

400 block of Daniel, on Sept. 9

1800 block of Lone Pine, on Sept. 9

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 185

0
0
0
2
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO Clark Baldwin court appearance May 7, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News