AREA ONE
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 5
AREA TWO
1100 block of Linden, on Feb. 23
600 block of Logan, on Feb. 24
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 10
AREA THREE
1200 block of Mullowney, on Feb. 23
2900 block of 10th Avenue South, on Feb. 23
4700 block of Underpass, on Feb. 24
Initial block of South 29th Street, on Feb. 25
300 block of South 28th Street, on Feb. 25
5100 block of King Avenue East, on Feb. 27
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 33
AREA FOUR
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 22
AREA FIVE
1200 block of Avenue F, on Feb. 24
Initial block of Heatherwood, on Feb. 24
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 13
AREA SIX
100 block of South 12th Street West, on Feb. 21
1400 block of Yellowstone Avenue, on Feb. 21
200 block of Cape Cod, on Feb. 22
3200 block of Granger Avenue East, on Feb. 23
300 block of Foster, on Feb. 24
3300 block of Central, on Feb. 25
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 50