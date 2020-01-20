AREA ONE
300 block of Westchester Square South, on Jan. 10
200 block of Windsor Circle South, on Jan. 13
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 2
AREA TWO
800 block of South Heights Lane, on Jan. 11
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 1
AREA THREE
700 block of south Billings Blvd, on Jan. 9
200 block of South 33rd Street, on Jan. 13
600 block of South 33rd Street, on Jan. 14
4400 block of Stone, on Jan. 15
200 block of South 38th Street, on Jan. 15
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 12
You have free articles remaining.
AREA FOUR
2200 block of 10th Avenue North, on Nov. 11
300 block of North 33rd Street, on Jan. 12
1200 block of North 24th Street, on Jan. 14
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 8
AREA FIVE
2400 block of Icewine, on Jan. 14
2400 block of Rancho, on Jan. 15
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 3
AREA SIX
3300 block of Granger Avenue South, on Jan. 15
3200 block of Canyon, on Jan. 16
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 8