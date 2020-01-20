{{featured_button_text}}

AREA ONE

300 block of Westchester Square South, on Jan. 10

200 block of Windsor Circle South, on Jan. 13

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 2

AREA TWO

800 block of South Heights Lane, on Jan. 11

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 1

AREA THREE

700 block of south Billings Blvd, on Jan. 9

200 block of South 33rd Street, on Jan. 13

600 block of South 33rd Street, on Jan. 14

4400 block of Stone, on Jan. 15

200 block of South 38th Street, on Jan. 15

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 12

AREA FOUR

2200 block of 10th Avenue North, on Nov. 11

300 block of North 33rd Street, on Jan. 12

1200 block of North 24th Street, on Jan. 14

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 8

AREA FIVE

2400 block of Icewine, on Jan. 14

2400 block of Rancho, on Jan. 15

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 3

AREA SIX

3300 block of Granger Avenue South, on Jan. 15

3200 block of Canyon, on Jan. 16

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 8

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags