AREA ONE
200 block of Wicks, on Sept. 18
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 65
AREA TWO
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 43
AREA THREE
4000 block of Arden, on Sept. 18
700 block of Newman, on Sept. 18
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 75
AREA FOUR
North 15th Street and Second Avenue North, on Sept. 13
300 block of Alderson, on Sept. 15
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 120
AREA FIVE
1400 block of Shade Tree, on Sept. 15
5200 block of Clemson, on Sept. 18
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 91
AREA SIX
500 block of Custer, on Sept. 12
2200 block of El Dorado, on Sept. 13
Initial block of Lexington, on Sept. 15
2300 block of Yellowstone, on Sept. 15
5500 block of King Avenue East, on Sept. 17
1900 block of Clark, on Sept. 17
500 block of 18th Street West, on Sept. 18
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 198