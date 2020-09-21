 Skip to main content
Burglaries

Billings area map

AREA ONE

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 33

AREA TWO

500 block of Sioux, on Sept. 14

2300 block of Main, on Sept. 17.

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 43

AREA THREE

5300 block of Midland, on Sept. 10

200 block of South 32nd Street, on Sept. 12

300 block of South 29th Street, on Sept. 16

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 111

AREA FOUR

700 block of First Street West, on Sept. 11

Initial block of Burlington, on Sept. 12

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 121

AREA FIVE

3800 block of Avenue B, on Sept. 11

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 83

AREA SIX

3100 block of Stillwater, on Sept. 12

1200 block of Miles, on Sept. 12

2300 block of Grand, on Sept. 13

1200 block of Broadwater, on Sept. 15

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 189

