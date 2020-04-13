Burglaries

Burglaries

AREA ONE

1900 block of Southern Hills, on April 7

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 8

AREA TWO

2300 block of Main, on April 6

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 16

AREA THREE

600 block of South 36th Street, on April 2

Initial block of Hallowell, on April 3

3300 block of Second Avenue South, on April 4

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 41

AREA FOUR

200 block of North 24th Street, on April 3

400 block of Burlington, on April 4

1100 block of Third Avenue North, on April 5

300 block of North 25th Street, on April 5

Initial block of 32nd Street West, on April 6

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 39

AREA FIVE

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 31

AREA SIX

400 block of South 29th Street West, on April 3

1300 block of Industrial, on April 3

3900 block of Central, on April 4

200 block of Seventh Street West, on April 5

1000 block of Alderson, on April 6

1000 block of 24th Street West, on April 7

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 72

