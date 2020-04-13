AREA ONE
1900 block of Southern Hills, on April 7
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 8
AREA TWO
2300 block of Main, on April 6
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 16
AREA THREE
600 block of South 36th Street, on April 2
Initial block of Hallowell, on April 3
3300 block of Second Avenue South, on April 4
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 41
AREA FOUR
200 block of North 24th Street, on April 3
400 block of Burlington, on April 4
1100 block of Third Avenue North, on April 5
300 block of North 25th Street, on April 5
Initial block of 32nd Street West, on April 6
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 39
AREA FIVE
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 31
AREA SIX
400 block of South 29th Street West, on April 3
1300 block of Industrial, on April 3
3900 block of Central, on April 4
200 block of Seventh Street West, on April 5
1000 block of Alderson, on April 6
1000 block of 24th Street West, on April 7
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 72
