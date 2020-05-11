Burglaries

AREA ONE

700 block of Shamrock, on May 4

Initial block of King Henry, on May 5

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 11

AREA TWO

Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 22

AREA THREE

300 block of South 37th Street, on April 30

200 block of Garden, on April 30

4100 block of Ryan, on May 1

800 block of South 29th Street, on May 1

3300 block of Second Avenue South, on May 4

100 block of South 29th Street, on May 4

100 block of Adams, on May 6

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 61

AREA FOUR

2800 block of Sixth Avenue North, on April 30

600 block of North 14th Street, on May 1

1000 block of North 23rd Street, on May 3

400 block of Terry, on May 4

600 block of North 13th Street, on May 4

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 59

AREA FIVE

800 block of Avenue E, on May 4

700 block of Avenue E, on May 4

3000 block of Nye, on May 5

800 block of Avenue F, on May 5

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 41

AREA SIX

2800 block of Central, on April 30

1600 block of Lone Pine, on May 1

Initial block of Brookpark, on May 1

600 block of Chinook, on May 4

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 93

Breaking News