AREA ONE
700 block of Shamrock, on May 4
Initial block of King Henry, on May 5
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 11
AREA TWO
Total number of reported burglaries Jan. 1: 22
AREA THREE
300 block of South 37th Street, on April 30
200 block of Garden, on April 30
4100 block of Ryan, on May 1
800 block of South 29th Street, on May 1
3300 block of Second Avenue South, on May 4
100 block of South 29th Street, on May 4
100 block of Adams, on May 6
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 61
AREA FOUR
2800 block of Sixth Avenue North, on April 30
600 block of North 14th Street, on May 1
1000 block of North 23rd Street, on May 3
400 block of Terry, on May 4
600 block of North 13th Street, on May 4
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 59
AREA FIVE
800 block of Avenue E, on May 4
700 block of Avenue E, on May 4
3000 block of Nye, on May 5
800 block of Avenue F, on May 5
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 41
AREA SIX
2800 block of Central, on April 30
1600 block of Lone Pine, on May 1
Initial block of Brookpark, on May 1
600 block of Chinook, on May 4
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 93
