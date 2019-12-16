AREA ONE
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 75
AREA TWO
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 59
AREA THREE
200 block of South 38th Street, on Dec. 9
600 block of South 31st Street, on Dec. 11
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 109
AREA FOUR
100 block of North Broadway, on Dec. 5
2000 block of Burnstead, on Dec. 7
900 block of North 22nd Street, on Dec. 7
Initial block of Lewis, Dec. 9
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 158
AREA FIVE
6000 block of Masters, on Dec. 6
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 113
AREA SIX
2200 block of St. Johns, on Dec. 5 and Dec. 10
3900 block of Olympic, on Dec. 7
2200 block of Avenue B, on Dec. 8
2100 block of George, on Dec. 11
3800 block of Slalom, on Dec. 12
Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 258