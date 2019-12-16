{{featured_button_text}}

AREA ONE

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 75

AREA TWO

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 59

AREA THREE

200 block of South 38th Street, on Dec. 9

600 block of South 31st Street, on Dec. 11

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 109

AREA FOUR

100 block of North Broadway, on Dec. 5

2000 block of Burnstead, on Dec. 7

900 block of North 22nd Street, on Dec. 7

Initial block of Lewis, Dec. 9

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 158

AREA FIVE

6000 block of Masters, on Dec. 6

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 113

AREA SIX

2200 block of St. Johns, on Dec. 5 and Dec. 10

3900 block of Olympic, on Dec. 7

2200 block of Avenue B, on Dec. 8

2100 block of George, on Dec. 11

3800 block of Slalom, on Dec. 12

Total number of reported burglaries since Jan. 1: 258

