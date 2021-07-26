Burglaries

Area One
100 block of Norris Ct E, on Jul. 16
Area Two
100 block of Attika St, on Jul. 19
Area Three
3600 block of Montana Ave, on Jul. 15
3300 block of 2nd Ave S, on Jul. 15
3900 block of 3rd Ave S, on Jul. 16
3400 block of Glenfinnan Rd, on Jul. 17
600 block of S 32nd St, on Jul. 20
Area Four
700 block of N 26th St, on Jul. 15
1000 block of N 23rd St, on Jul. 18
Area Five
1700 block of Lewis Ave, on Jul. 15
500 block of 64th St W, on Jul. 16
900 block of Lewis Ave, on Jul. 16
Area Six
2200 block of George St, on Jul. 16
2200 block of Overland Ave, on Jul. 19
