California man sentenced to prison after mailing meth in piñata to Montana

A California man on Thursday was sentenced to six years in prison for mailing almost two pounds of meth hidden inside a peanut butter jar and a piñata to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

Don Fred Baldwin, 47, of Merced, California, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Great Falls for distribution of meth. He faces six years in prison and five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in May and mailed the drugs in November.

Baldwin told investigators that he mailed the meth on Nov. 7 from California to Brockton, on the reservation, according to court filings.

He clarified later that he provided the meth to another person who mailed it to Montana.

Law enforcement seized the package and searched it to find about 1.7 pounds of meth, or 6,208 doses, hidden inside a jar of peanut butter and inside a piñata.

The FBI, Fort Peck Tribal Criminal Investigators and police in Merced investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Cassady Adams, assistant U.S. Attorney. Judge Brian Morris handed down the sentence.

