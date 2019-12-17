The car stolen with a child inside Saturday night in downtown Billings was found Sunday morning on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, according to the Billings Police Department.
Billings police are still looking for the suspect, said Lt. Brandon Wooley Tuesday afternoon.
The car was stolen from the Burger King on North 27th Street at about 6 p.m. while a 7-year-old boy was alone inside the vehicle.
Police chased the vehicle near Pioneer Park but lost it near Eighth Street West and Broadwater Avenue.
The boy was found on the 100 block of Clark Avenue after he was let out of the vehicle unharmed "a short time after it was taken," Sgt. Nate West said in a social media post Saturday night.
Before the theft, the boy's father, who was working for the food delivery service Uber Eats, had gone inside the Burger King and left the child in the vehicle, according to police.
Wooley said the suspect is believed to be male and that more information might be released later in the week.
The discovery of the stolen vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Malibu, was reported by the Northern Cheyenne Bureau of Indian Affairs. Wooley said he did not know what condition the vehicle was in when it was found.