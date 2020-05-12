Carbon County considering self-defense claims after Billings man shot dead near trailhead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carbon County officials are reviewing self-defense claims in the fatal shooting near a trailhead south of Red Lodge in April.

Chad Rockman, 43, of Billings, died from a single gunshot to the chest, according to Carbon County Attorney Alex Nixon.

The April 8 shooting took place at roughly 10 a.m. on Lake Fork Road, off Highway 212.

“It’s fair to say it’s being assessed as a possible self-defense, justifiable use of force case,” Nixon said.

Rockman, who was with one other person, was working with a couple to try to free a car stuck in a snowbank immediately before the shooting took place, Nixon said.

Nixon said he didn’t think the two pairs of people were previously acquainted. The couple resides in Carbon County, outside Red Lodge, Nixon said.

Nixon said he was aware of just the one gun that was used to kill Rockman, and no other weapons were recovered from the scene.

The case is still under investigation. No charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made.