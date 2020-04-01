Carbon County postpones detention facility initiative

The Carbon County Commission recently announced its postponement of placing a new detention facility proposal on the ballot this year, due to concerns about the new coronavirus.

In December, officials sought input from the public about building a jail located in Joliet.

Since the Carbon County Jail at the courthouse in Red Lodge closed in 2001, deputies have transported prisoners to Billings. When the Yellowstone County Detention Facility is full, deputies then drive farther to Bozeman, Forsyth and even Townsend, a 400-mile round trip.

In a press release, commissioners said of the postponement, “The need for a detention facility is not going to go away. We will finalize our plans to build the project, and design the best facility to serve Carbon County going in to the future. We feel the responsible decision right now is to hold off the ballot initiative until a time where things have calmed enough to truly have a fair, informed decision made by our citizens regarding the safety of our county.

"As long as we meet timelines set forth by the Elections Administrator and state statute, we can have everything in place, and get this on a mail in ballot next year.”