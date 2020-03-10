Case against man shot after police say he threatened them with gun dropped for good

Police returned the Nissan pickup to its owner after processing it for evidence. It was her only mode of transportation. The pickup was returned before charges were filed and before Little Bear was appointed a defense attorney, Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses noted in his order dismissing the charges.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said he was disappointed the appeal wouldn’t go forward. The Montana Attorney General's Office handles cases appealed by prosecutors in state district court.

Twito said the Montana Supreme Court ruling that the lower court relied on in its dismissal can leave police and prosecutors in a pinch when it comes to circumstances like the Little Bear case, with an innocent bystander suddenly forced to do without her car for an extended period of time.

“You know, it is what it is. It’s the law,” Twito said. “It’s just shortsighted to a lot of the realities that we deal with in law enforcement.”

A spokesman for the Department of Justice said both appellate and prosecuting attorneys reviewed the case before choosing not to appeal.