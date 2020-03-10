Case against man shot after police say he threatened them with gun dropped for good

A man accused of threatening police with a shotgun has had his case closed for good after the state declined to appeal a dismissal.
In December, a district court dismissed the case against Roderick Little Bear, saying the crime scene had not been preserved long enough to give the defense a chance to investigate.
The Montana Attorney General’s Office filed a notice of appeal but dropped that appeal Feb. 4.
The case stemmed from a confrontation with police outside the Lazy K-T Motel in Billings on Oct. 17, 2017. Little Bear, 38, was accused of ignoring police commands to drop a shotgun, racking the shotgun and turning toward two Billings Police Department officers, who then fired on him. Officers fired 17 rounds, two of which passed through Little Bear, court filings show.
Attorneys for Little Bear successfully argued the stolen Nissan pickup he was sitting in when he was shot might have held evidence that favored Little Bear, and that they were wrongly denied the chance to examine it.
Police returned the Nissan pickup to its owner after processing it for evidence. It was her only mode of transportation. The pickup was returned before charges were filed and before Little Bear was appointed a defense attorney, Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses noted in his order dismissing the charges.
Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said he was disappointed the appeal wouldn’t go forward. The Montana Attorney General's Office handles cases appealed by prosecutors in state district court.
Twito said the Montana Supreme Court ruling that the lower court relied on in its dismissal can leave police and prosecutors in a pinch when it comes to circumstances like the Little Bear case, with an innocent bystander suddenly forced to do without her car for an extended period of time.
“You know, it is what it is. It’s the law,” Twito said. “It’s just shortsighted to a lot of the realities that we deal with in law enforcement.”
A spokesman for the Department of Justice said both appellate and prosecuting attorneys reviewed the case before choosing not to appeal.
“While the district court could have decided the case differently, the issue on appeal would primarily center on whether the court abused its discretion in dismissing the charges,” wrote Department of Justice spokesman John Barnes. “Ordinarily, we limit state appeals to cases involving clear error of law.”
Defense attorneys Kaity Durdy and Joel Thompson did not respond to requests for comment.
