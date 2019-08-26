{{featured_button_text}}
Vehicle fire damages truck on Jackson Street in Billings

Billings police and fire were on the scene of a truck that at 302 Jackson Street Monday morning.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The cause of a vehicle fire on Jackson Street early Monday morning remains under investigation, according to a press release from the Billings Fire Department. 

No one was injured by the fire, which left a Ford F-150 pickup with heavy fire damage to the cab and engine compartment. The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. and property and content losses from the fire are estimated at $2,000.

As of the press release, which was issued at about 10 a.m., whether the vehicle and its contents are insured remained unknown. 

Night Reporter

General assignment reporter for The Billings Gazette.