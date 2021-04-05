Chair of anti-violence coalition convicted of stealing federal money

A jury on Friday convicted a Lame Deer woman of stealing federal money from a program to fight violence against women.

Meredith McConnell was found guilty of theft from a program receiving federal funding, wire fraud and false claims in U.S. District Court. The conviction was announced Monday in a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney for Montana Leif Johnson's office.

McConnell was the last defendant charged in the case to reach a conviction. Barbara Daychief pleaded guilty in January, and Sheryl Lawrence pleaded guilty in February.

McConnell served as chairwoman of Montana Native Women’s Coalition, an organization that fights violence against Native women.

She was found guilty of using federal grant funds to hand out cash payments, buy purses and earrings as door prizes for board meetings and hold a meeting in Las Vegas that cost $31,744.