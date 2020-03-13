4 charged in Billings federal court with trafficking women and girls for sex

Both cases also contain a string of drug charges.

Venning is accused of distribution or possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.

A co-defendant in the first case who was not charged with sex trafficking or any prostitution-related offense is facing charges of distributing ecstasy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, among other charges. That co-defendant, Dejon Anthony Duncan, has yet to enter a plea.

The sex crimes alleged in both cases span 2018 to 2019.

Several of the charges carry mandatory minimum sentences. Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years. Newkirk, King, Drake and Venning are all charged with that crime.

Newkirk is facing a rape charge in state court, after a woman alleged he raped her and sexually trafficked her in Missoula. She said the rapes began when she was 17 years old. Newkirk has pleaded not guilty in that case.

Proving the elements of a federal sex trafficking charge can be challenging, according to one of the primary investigators in Montana.