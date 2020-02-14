2 charged with helping Big Horn inmates escape; 1 inmate still at large

It’s been one week since three inmates escaped the county jail in Hardin, and as criminal charges mount one of the inmates remains on the run.
Andrew Leroy Parham, 25, escaped the Big Horn County Detention Facility sometime after 10 p.m. on Feb. 7 and had not been caught as of noon Friday.
Parham faces charges of felony escape and aggravated kidnapping, and an arrest warrant has been issued.
Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair did not immediately respond to a call Friday seeking updates.
Five others face charges in the jailbreak, including the alleged getaway driver and a woman accused of placing a false 911 call to draw away a sheriff’s deputy from the county courthouse, leaving the lone on-duty detention officer on site.
The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and the detention center share the basement level of the Big Horn County Courthouse.
After the false 911 call, inmates lured the detention officer to a cell, assaulted and bound him, took his key and after assaulting a dispatcher, forced her to show them how to open a sally port allowing them to exit the jail.
Robert Burgess, 42, is accused of driving down to Hardin from his Billings home and staging his “blacked out vehicle” in a parking lot across the street from the jail for Parham, Anthony James Castro and Stephen Paddy Ryan Caplett to get away in.
Parham had called Burgess earlier that day to arrange the ride, charges state. Burgess faces one count of obstructing justice.
Odessa Rose Cottier is accused of placing the fake call reporting gunfire to law enforcement that drew the sheriff's deputy away from the courthouse. The call came at 10:04 p.m., according to charges.
Cottier is identified as the girlfriend of Caplett in charging documents. Caplett called her earlier that day and told her "it was going down tonight" and that she needed to call the sheriff's office, charges state. She’s charged with obstructing justice, a felony, and false report to law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Casey Leider, 28, was involved in the jailbreak as well, but never escaped from the jail that night, prosecutors say.
After the sally port door was opened, Leider returned to let out other inmates and to break light fixtures and cover jail cameras, charges state.
It was unclear if Leider intended to escape and was somehow prevented, or if he intended to remain in the jail. Deputy Big Horn County Attorney Randen Schoppe declined to comment.
Leider faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, assault on a peace officer by accountability, criminal mischief and riot.
Leider, Castro and Caplett remained booked in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Friday.