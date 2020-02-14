2 charged with helping Big Horn inmates escape; 1 inmate still at large

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Burgess, 42, is accused of driving down to Hardin from his Billings home and staging his “blacked out vehicle” in a parking lot across the street from the jail for Parham, Anthony James Castro and Stephen Paddy Ryan Caplett to get away in.

Parham had called Burgess earlier that day to arrange the ride, charges state. Burgess faces one count of obstructing justice.

Odessa Rose Cottier is accused of placing the fake call reporting gunfire to law enforcement that drew the sheriff's deputy away from the courthouse. The call came at 10:04 p.m., according to charges.

Cottier is identified as the girlfriend of Caplett in charging documents. Caplett called her earlier that day and told her "it was going down tonight" and that she needed to call the sheriff's office, charges state. She’s charged with obstructing justice, a felony, and false report to law enforcement, a misdemeanor.

Casey Leider, 28, was involved in the jailbreak as well, but never escaped from the jail that night, prosecutors say.

After the sally port door was opened, Leider returned to let out other inmates and to break light fixtures and cover jail cameras, charges state.