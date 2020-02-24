Child abuse, neglect cases have dipped, but the problem isn't going away, Yellowstone County officials say

Ebelt said the less restrictive approach is helping to decrease the number of kids in foster care. Currently, 3,557 kids are in care across the state, down from 3,722 in 2017.

"The bottom line is that if we can keep kids safe in their homes and with their families with the necessary supports in place, then we do," Ebelt wrote. "And we should."

Three children died last year in the county in suspected child abuse or neglect cases. Two died before the state was able to intervene and remove siblings, according to the report. Another died after the state intervened, and after that child was sent to a protective placement.

In 2018, one child died after the state filed for emergency protective services, while the investigation was still underway.

Before that, the state is unaware of any children dying in Yellowstone County while their child protective services case was active, the report said.

Jim Reintsma, a public defender who represents parents in child removal cases, agrees that a two-year dip in the numbers doesn’t necessarily mean the problem of child abuse and neglect is going away.