Child abuse, neglect cases have dipped, but the problem isn't going away, Yellowstone County officials say

For two years, prosecutors have seen a dip in child abuse and neglect cases in Yellowstone County.
But, that doesn’t necessarily mean the problem is decreasing, they say.
After peaking at 574 child removal cases in 2017, the county saw 509 cases in 2018 and 427 in 2019. Those numbers mean that last year, a child was removed from a home more than once a day.
Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said that against the backdrop of growing meth abuse and climbing criminal filings, the drop in child removals doesn’t sync up.
“You’ve got all these things going up,” Twito said. “Why would this one be going down?”
Corbit Harrington, a senior deputy Yellowstone County attorney, compiles the annual report on child abuse and neglect cases. He also doubts the problem is shrinking.
One reason he believes the true scope of the problem isn’t being captured in his statistics is the vacancy rate among social workers. Between mid-2018 and mid-2019, the state saw a 40% turnover in that sector, department data shows.
Social worker turnover is a concern for the courts, too. At a Billings meeting in November, Yellowstone County District Judge Rod Souza told a group of lawmakers that higher turnover means social workers have less time to familiarize themselves with the system and with community resources that could help. More experience on the job “unquestionably improves performance,” the judge said.
But the Department of Public Health and Human Services responds to all reports of neglect and abuse, regardless of staffing levels, according to spokesman Jon Ebelt. Ebelt also said they've added 12 positions to the Billings office during the past couple of years to stabilize staffing.
Harrington, the report author, believes another factor driving down the recent case numbers is an increased reliance on voluntary safety plans. With those, social workers can enter into an agreement with parents in which the parents commit to certain conditions, such as regular drug testing, while the social worker holds off on filing a formal removal petition.
Social workers must first conduct a "highly structured assessment" to determine whether a voluntary plan "can effectively mitigate the concerns for the children in the home," Ebelt said.
Last year in Yellowstone County, however, those efforts failed in 119 cases, the report notes.
Ebelt said the voluntary plans are in line with national trends that focus "on prevention and working with keep families together using the lowest level of intervention that ensures child safety." The efforts come after Congress passed the Family First Prevention Services Act in 2017.
Ebelt said the less restrictive approach is helping to decrease the number of kids in foster care. Currently, 3,557 kids are in care across the state, down from 3,722 in 2017.
"The bottom line is that if we can keep kids safe in their homes and with their families with the necessary supports in place, then we do," Ebelt wrote. "And we should."
Three children died last year in the county in suspected child abuse or neglect cases. Two died before the state was able to intervene and remove siblings, according to the report. Another died after the state intervened, and after that child was sent to a protective placement.
In 2018, one child died after the state filed for emergency protective services, while the investigation was still underway.
Before that, the state is unaware of any children dying in Yellowstone County while their child protective services case was active, the report said.
Jim Reintsma, a public defender who represents parents in child removal cases, agrees that a two-year dip in the numbers doesn’t necessarily mean the problem of child abuse and neglect is going away.
“The underlying issue is so closely connected to substance abuse, and there doesn’t seem to be much change in that,” Reintsma said. “Meth use in the area is just overwhelming. It inundates almost all of these cases, it seems like.”
The report comes after a push by some lawmakers during the 2019 Legislature to restrict child protection workers. One failed bill carried by Billings Republican Rep. Dennis Lenz would have required risk of serious bodily injury or starvation before kids could be placed in state care.
“That’s generally medical intervention, permanent injury,” Twito said.
Harrington said he wished the public would pause and take stock of ongoing efforts to restrict child protection workers.
“When we get so focused on parent rights and so focused on the needs of the individual parents, we tend to overlook what those people are doing to their kids,” Harrington said.