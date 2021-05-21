City of Billings asks judge to toss civil rights claims in pot dispensary lawsuit

MOMS also said the city detective then went too far in applying for a search warrant to investigate the business. After the state suspended his license and the court put that suspension on hold, Hallam applied for a search warrant in which MOMS says he misrepresented the earlier court order by indicating to the new judge that the license suspension was upheld, when it was actually put on hold. The business said his presentation of the facts amounted to “judicial deception.”

Attorneys for the city and Hallam denied in their filing this week that the detective misrepresented any of the facts in his search warrant application, or engaged in any wrongdoing.

But even if he had, they say, the business never met the legal burden for bringing the civil rights claims against a municipality.

The city also zeroed in on the discrepancy between federal law and Montana law, which now allows for both medical marijuana and recreational marijuana — although the recreational market has not yet gone live.

“Federal law enforcement officers could shut down every licensed marijuana provider in the State and charge them criminally at any time,” the city wrote.

In addition to the civil rights violation claim, MOMS is seeking punitive damages against the city and the detective, among other claims still to be addressed in the lawsuit.

