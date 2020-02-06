Coal magnate's assistant admits possessing guns, calls boss' circle 'almost like a cult'

It was not immediately clear which Price home Irwin lived in. Price owned multiple residential properties in the Billings area, including a 10-bedroom mansion with three outdoor pools and a three-stop elevator. The mansion is located in Price Subdivision, adjacent to Ironwood Subdivision. Government filings say Irwin was caught with the gun stash in a home inside the Ironwood Subdivision.

Attorneys in the case declined to comment or did not respond by press time.

Irwin said that one night in Billings, while watching television with his wife, Price called and asked if he was at the home. Irwin said he was, and Price told him to open the garage door, Irwin recounted in court Thursday. Price was there with some other men, Irwin said, and they all began unloading guns.

Price's gun stash included multiple AR-15s and at least one sniper rifle, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Rubich. Of the 57 firearms in the safe, 55 belonged to Price, Irwin said. One was Irwin’s daughter’s, and another was a hunting rifle Price had given Irwin for Christmas, he said.

As Price’s personal assistant, Irwin traveled with Price and his wife, who together brought along “sums of cash” and her jewelry, Irwin said. Price told him to always travel with a gun.