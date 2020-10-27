Contractor accused of PPP fraud denies new homeowner scam charges

A Laurel contractor facing a string of charges alleging he scammed homeowners in remodel or repair work denied felonies in a new case on Tuesday.
Matthew Jason Welch, 38, pleaded not guilty to deceptive practices and theft by deception in Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday. District Judge Jessica Fehr set bail at $30,000.
As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., Welch remained in custody in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
Charges in the new case allege Welch agreed to a $8,791 roof repair job with a Billings homeowner in 2019 but never did the work. Welch gave back all of the woman’s prepaid checks except for one $500 check, according to charges. Still, the woman said she lost $5,656 in the scheme due to the deposit and other payments for supplies, charges state.
She said she never got proof he purchased any of the materials.
Welch has pending charges in Stillwater and Musselshell counties and in Wyoming alleging he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in prepayment for home repair projects he didn’t complete.
Welch also has a case in U.S. District Court alleging he applied for $35,000 in coronavirus relief funding to cover restitution costs he had in other criminal cases. Welch has denied the charges.
Welch was ineligible for the Paycheck Protection Program funds due to his active criminal cases.
