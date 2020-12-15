Contractor accused of scamming homeowners admits lying on PPP loan application

A Laurel contractor admitted lying on an application for federal coronavirus relief funds on Tuesday, acknowledging he planned to use the money to pay off restitution in a separate criminal case.

Matthew Jason Welch pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Billings. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss at sentencing a second count of wire fraud.

Welch applied for approximately $35,000 in Payroll Protection Program funds in April on behalf of his company, Welch Sole Proprietorship. The PPP funds were allocated by Congress to help businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business owners are ineligible for PPP loans if they are owned 20% or more by someone with an active criminal case, on probation or parole, or with a felony conviction within the past five years.

