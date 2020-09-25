Court overturns Montana law that limits number of ballots people can collect

"This case and the facts presented at trial turn a spotlight to our fellow citizens that still live below the poverty line with limits to health care, government services, mail services and election offices — those citizens are the Native Americans that reside on reservations within Montana's borders," the order read. "The questions presented cannot be viewed through the lens of our own upbringings or own life experiences, but through the lens of the cold, hard data that was presented at trial about the clear limitations Native American communities in Montana face, and how the costs associated with the (Ballot Interference Prevention Act) are simply too high and too burdensome to remain the law of the State of Montana."