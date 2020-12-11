Courts try walk-in warrant hearings to address 'logjam'

“Everybody’s been really supportive of just trying something,” said District Judge Jessica Fehr, who oversaw the warrant process on Wednesday.

Currently, officers and deputies on patrol are finding people with warrants but are often unable to bring them to the jail to be booked, due to crowding.

Those individuals need to get re-engaged with their court cases, reconnect with their attorneys and get clarity on when next they need to appear in court, Fehr said.

District Judge Mary Jane Knisely, chief of the 13th Judicial District, echoed that.

"We’re hoping to alleviate some of the frustration that everybody’s feeling with this logjam,” Knisely said.

Knisely added that included those charged with crimes, who want their cases heard. Some are only recently able to return to work, and are juggling online schooling for their children at the same time they are trying to keep up with court requirements.