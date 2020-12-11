Courts try walk-in warrant hearings to address 'logjam'

With the county jail full and the pandemic throwing a wrench in normal court processes, the district court is trying something new: a walk-in option to clear outstanding warrants.
On Wednesday and again on Dec. 16, the district court will have a judge available for people to see without any advance scheduling needed. The walk-in option can be used for either Justice Court warrants or District Court warrants.
It’s a solution the courts are using on a trial basis for the first time, as law enforcement, judges and other stakeholders have struggled with how best to respond to a crowded jail and a growing backlog of warrants in the county.
Among the 480 inmates in jail Wednesday, 123 were being held on behalf of the Department of Corrections, waiting for the department to transport them to prison or treatment facilities. The state's reluctance to transport its inmates out of the jail as COVID-19 spreads has been a point of friction with local officials for months.
There are approximately 500 outstanding warrants in district court dating back to Jan. 1, according to Clerk of Court Terry Halpin. That includes warrants for new cases as well as bench warrants for failures to appear.
“Everybody’s been really supportive of just trying something,” said District Judge Jessica Fehr, who oversaw the warrant process on Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Currently, officers and deputies on patrol are finding people with warrants but are often unable to bring them to the jail to be booked, due to crowding.
Those individuals need to get re-engaged with their court cases, reconnect with their attorneys and get clarity on when next they need to appear in court, Fehr said.
District Judge Mary Jane Knisely, chief of the 13th Judicial District, echoed that.
"We’re hoping to alleviate some of the frustration that everybody’s feeling with this logjam,” Knisely said.
Knisely added that included those charged with crimes, who want their cases heard. Some are only recently able to return to work, and are juggling online schooling for their children at the same time they are trying to keep up with court requirements.
Attorneys from the Office of the State Public Defender were on hand to represent people, while representatives from the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office and Montana Probation and Parole were also present to keep cases on track. For instance, if someone tested positive for alcohol consumption while on community supervision, a Probation and Parole officer would set them up with a new monitoring device and review the rules, Knisely said.
The walk-in option to clear warrants will be available in room 506 of the county courthouse from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and again on Dec. 16 during the same times.
The option is available for anyone with a warrant from Yellowstone County Justice Court or Yellowstone County District Court.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.