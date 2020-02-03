Criminal justice reforms aren't serving Montana's domestic violence victims, prosecutor says

Sen. Nate McConnell, D-Missoula, said in a phone call Thursday that he also couldn’t comment on the cases Halverson referenced because he was unfamiliar with them. He said it was true that some people reoffend, especially when struggling with addiction or mental health issues.

But, he said, with the proper training and adherence to the new tools being used by probation and parole officers to determine responses to violations, “we will continue to improve the process.”

McConnell said it would have been difficult to foresee all negative consequences of a major overhaul like the criminal justice reforms.

“Having said that, the Department of Corrections has been moving as best they know how to not only protect the public safety, but also reduce” jail crowding and growing corrections costs, McConnell said.

Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, sits on the Law and Justice Interim Committee and attended the oversight council meeting Wednesday. She called Halverson’s presentation “compelling.” Gross said the reforms were “a tough balancing act” but that lawmakers needed to give extra consideration to the problem of domestic violence.