Criminal justice reforms aren't serving Montana's domestic violence victims, prosecutor says

The domestic violence prosecutor for Montana’s largest city says changes to the state’s probation and parole system are coming at a cost to victims.
Deputy Billings City Attorney Ben Halverson told the Criminal Justice Oversight Council recently about several cases he is prosecuting against men on probation for nonviolent offenses.
That includes one case in which a man whose probation was being supervised for a drug offense assaulted his girlfriend late last year, leading to a charge in Billings Municipal Court. The woman told investigators he had a history of assaulting her, including when she was pregnant, Halverson said. Last week, he strangled his new girlfriend, Halverson said.
In another case, a man serving probation for a fourth DUI was arrested after he left a voicemail for his girlfriend threatening to kill her, Halverson said. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.341 when he was arrested. The legal limit is 0.08. Halverson said the girlfriend was “begging” her boyfriend's probation officer to intervene when his drinking continued after he returned from an inpatient alcohol addiction treatment program called WATCh.
Billings isn't seeing a financial savings from keeping nonviolent offenders out of jail, "because they are being violent to their intimate partners,” Halverson said in a phone call after the meeting.
The oversight council that met Wednesday is tasked with tracking the progress of a series of criminal justice reforms passed by the 2017 Montana Legislature. The reforms were in part designed to divert nonviolent offenders from jails and prisons, reduce crowding and cut costs.
The measures largely passed with comfortable margins and broad bipartisan support.
Since then, prosecutors and law enforcement have been vocal in their criticisms of the reform rollout. In response, corrections officials and other reform proponents often say the measures need more time for gains to be realized.
Halverson told the oversight body he believes there are spillover effects when probationers abuse their partners.
You have free articles remaining.
“The cost to the system is — it’s hard to calculate, but I think it’s being overlooked,” he said, arguing such situations can increase the burden on child protective services, domestic violence shelters, public defenders and prosecutors.
Carolynn Bright, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, declined to comment on Halverson’s presentation, saying she was not familiar with the specific cases he was referencing.
“It’s important members of the public know the DOC's probation and parole officers are extremely dedicated and work diligently to perform their duties to protect Montana citizens,” she said, in a statement.
Sen. Nate McConnell, D-Missoula, said in a phone call Thursday that he also couldn’t comment on the cases Halverson referenced because he was unfamiliar with them. He said it was true that some people reoffend, especially when struggling with addiction or mental health issues.
But, he said, with the proper training and adherence to the new tools being used by probation and parole officers to determine responses to violations, “we will continue to improve the process.”
McConnell said it would have been difficult to foresee all negative consequences of a major overhaul like the criminal justice reforms.
“Having said that, the Department of Corrections has been moving as best they know how to not only protect the public safety, but also reduce” jail crowding and growing corrections costs, McConnell said.
Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, sits on the Law and Justice Interim Committee and attended the oversight council meeting Wednesday. She called Halverson’s presentation “compelling.” Gross said the reforms were “a tough balancing act” but that lawmakers needed to give extra consideration to the problem of domestic violence.
“When it comes to domestic violence, though, intimate partner violence, we’re just dealing with a little bit different mindset and attitude, and we need to be careful about some of the reforms when we are talking about domestic violence,” she said.
Gross said it’s too soon to know what legislative changes she might support, if any.