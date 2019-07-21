A 45-year-old man has been placed on escape status after walking away from a downtown Billings prerelease center.
Michael Longroach, of Crow Agency, left the Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center at 12 a.m. on Sunday, according to a press release from Alternatives, Inc., which owns the prerelease facility.
The Department of Corrections has placed Longroach on escape status and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Longroach is described as a Native American man, 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was sentenced in 2018 for a fourth or subsequent DUI.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call law enforcement.