Michael Longroach

Longroach 

 Courtesy of Montana Department of Corrections

A 45-year-old man has been placed on escape status after walking away from a downtown Billings prerelease center. 

Michael Longroach, of Crow Agency, left the Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center at 12 a.m. on Sunday, according to a press release from Alternatives, Inc., which owns the prerelease facility. 

The Department of Corrections has placed Longroach on escape status and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. 

Longroach is described as a Native American man, 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was sentenced in 2018 for a fourth or subsequent DUI. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call law enforcement.

