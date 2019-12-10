Both the Crow Tribe and the City of Hardin are considering forming their own police forces, amid discussions of cross-deputizing the reservation and county officers, as possible solutions to the high rate of crimes in Big Horn County.
Officials from the Crow Tribe, Big Horn County, Hardin, Northern Cheyenne and state law enforcement agencies met with the public in Hardin on Tuesday to discuss the high rates of drug-related, violent crimes and lack of law enforcement officers to cover the large county and reservation.
The Crow Reservation is policed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. A representative from the BIA did not attend Tuesday’s meeting in the Hardin Middle School auditorium which lasted more than 2 hours. Currently there are only five BIA officers to cover the more than 2 million-acre reservation.
In late November Crow Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid issued an emergency declaration over concerns that the BIA is not staffed adequately to respond to emergencies, combat serious crimes or address the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women crisis.
Big Horn County Detective Michael Foos said that the sheriff’s office was short-handed and stretched thin as well. Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office is the only local law enforcement in the county aside from the BIA.
Hardin Mayor Joe Purcell said that Hardin is considering forming a city police force, which would free up the Big Horn County Sheriff to focus on patrolling the county, or lend aid to the BIA.
“We know there is inadequate coverage throughout the county,” Purcell said. “… We recognize we need to step up.”
Figuring out funding is a first step, which could include looking at a mill levy for law enforcement, he said. Hardin briefly formed its own police department about a decade ago, but it dissolved only a few years later. Since then the sheriff’s office has been solely responsible for the town.
Earlier this year the Crow Tribe began paperwork to form its own police force and is about 3 months into the process, said Crow Tribe representative Jim Norris.
That process is done through Public Law 93-638, the Indian Self-Determination Act of 1975, which allows tribes to provide their own law enforcement through federal grants and contracts.
The first goal of a newly-formed tribal police force, assuming that the 638 application gets approved, would be to hire more officers, said Terrill Bracken. Bracken, a former patrol sergeant for Big Horn County, was hired earlier this year to be the chief of police for the Crow Police, and is currently helping the tribe through the 638 process.
“It’s my intention to get as many officers as we can, we need boots on the ground,” Bracken said.
Bracken felt confident that the 638 application, which they are getting ready to submit, would be approved. But, the process could take months or even years and is contingent on federal funding.
“I can’t say exactly how many officers we’ll have because I don’t know what the budget will be,” he said.
In the meantime, Not Afraid has requested that the BIA provide more officers for the reservation. Norris said they were expecting to see an additional four to five officers to join the BIA force.
The BIA has long had issue with staffing its police forces, in part because the background check to become an officer is a year-long process. One solution that officials are looking at is cross-deputization. That would allow local and state agencies to work on the reservation. Additionally, it would give Crow law enforcement the ability to work as police officers off the reservation.
Cross-deputizing “should have happened yesterday,” Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris said.
Cross-deputizing would have to be approved by all parties involved. It has been discussed in years past, with no success. The cross-deputizing discussion also includes Northern Cheyenne, which sits in both Big Horn and Rosebud counties. Northern Cheyenne President Rynalea Whiteman Pena said they would consider cross-deputizing.
Bracken did not shoot down the idea of cross-deputizing, but said that all the law enforcement agencies needed to address their own internal problems first.
“Before that’s done, each individual jurisdiction needs to be doing the best job it can do,” Bracken said. “There are plenty of steps that need to be handled, and one is making sure that law enforcement on the reservation is doing a good job before it tries to provide services for someone else.”
Until then, the open communication and meetings between the key law enforcement agencies is encouraging, Bracken said.
“But it’s too complicated to cure in two meetings,” Bracken told Big Horn County residents during the meeting. “It’s not going to get fixed in one night.”