Death penalty case filed by AG candidate goes before Montana Supreme Court

A Roosevelt County man charged with deliberate homicide in the strangulation death of his girlfriend is asking the Montana Supreme Court to take the death penalty off the table.
The case against Clovis Christopher Geno was filed in February by Roosevelt County Attorney Austin Knudsen. Knudsen is the Republican nominee for the Montana Attorney General’s race this fall.
Geno is accused of fatally strangling Ramona Hilton Naramore at their Culbertson apartment sometime between Jan. 25 and Jan. 26. Neighbors told investigators that Geno had a history of physically abusing his girlfriend and noted she expressed fear of him and sometimes had visible injuries, charges state.
Defense attorneys for Geno have twice asked the lower court to strike the death penalty as a possible sentence and twice been denied. District Judge David Cybulski is hearing the case.
On Friday Geno’s attorneys filed a petition for a writ of supervisory control, a legal tool in Montana that allows the Montana Supreme Court to step in when asked in cases where the lower court is proceeding under a mistake of law. The writs are issued only when the normal appeals process is found to be inadequate.
Geno’s attorneys, Greg Rapkoch and Alisha Backus of the Office of the State Public Defender, say Knudsen did not follow the proper legal process to seek the death penalty and the lower court must be corrected.
"There are few, if any, graver constitutional questions or injustices of statewide importance than an impermissible capital prosecution,” the attorneys wrote.
Specifically, the defense argues that Knudsen failed to make clear what aggravating fact or facts qualify the case as a death penalty case.
Knudsen also failed to file a special notice of intent to seek the death penalty within 60 days of arraignment, the defense attorneys said.
Knudsen did note he intended to seek the death penalty in charging documents, but defense attorneys argue that wasn’t enough to comply with the state’s rules for death penalty cases.
He also filed a “Notice of Evidence of Death Penalty Aggravating Factors,” but he did so past the deadline, or 64 days after arraignment. Defense attorneys argue the filing was still not sufficient to comply with the rules.
Geno’s attorneys said that the requirements for death penalty cases are necessary because they put the Office of the Public Defender on notice that qualified counsel needs to be appointed.
The state has specific requirements for defense attorneys in death penalty cases, including having a certain amount of legal education on capital punishment, experience in homicide cases, and having a limited workload that allows for enough time to be spent on the client facing the death penalty.
Early on in the case, Cybulski, the district court judge, issued a gag order barring attorneys from making extra-judicial statements to the media.
Defense attorneys had asked for the order, citing concerns that their client get a fair trial and noting that Knudsen had been posting about the case publicly on his personal Facebook page.
The order was issued March 6, and Geno was arraigned March 11.
Attorney General Tim Fox is listed as a party in the petition, but the office is not assisting in the case, as it sometimes does with death penalty or other cases.
A spokesman for the Department of Justice said it's routine for defense counsel to list the attorney general's office on all filings before the Montana Supreme Court, regardless of whether the office is helping to prosecute.
Spokesman John Barnes said the office was unaware that Knudsen was seeking the death penalty in the case until Monday.
In 2015, a Montana district court judge ruled that the drug scheduled to be used in executions, pentobarbital, did not meet the legal standard for lethal injection. The order effectively put a hold on executions in the state.
Two men are currently in Montana State Prison awaiting execution.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.