Death penalty case filed by AG candidate goes before Montana Supreme Court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Roosevelt County man charged with deliberate homicide in the strangulation death of his girlfriend is asking the Montana Supreme Court to take the death penalty off the table.

The case against Clovis Christopher Geno was filed in February by Roosevelt County Attorney Austin Knudsen. Knudsen is the Republican nominee for the Montana Attorney General’s race this fall.

Geno is accused of fatally strangling Ramona Hilton Naramore at their Culbertson apartment sometime between Jan. 25 and Jan. 26. Neighbors told investigators that Geno had a history of physically abusing his girlfriend and noted she expressed fear of him and sometimes had visible injuries, charges state.

Defense attorneys for Geno have twice asked the lower court to strike the death penalty as a possible sentence and twice been denied. District Judge David Cybulski is hearing the case.

On Friday Geno’s attorneys filed a petition for a writ of supervisory control, a legal tool in Montana that allows the Montana Supreme Court to step in when asked in cases where the lower court is proceeding under a mistake of law. The writs are issued only when the normal appeals process is found to be inadequate.