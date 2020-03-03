Defense begins in trial of man accused of killing missing girlfriend

Prosecutors on Tuesday wrapped up their case against a Nevada man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2018.
Gregory Scott Green, 54, is on trial for deliberate homicide in Yellowstone County District Court before Judge Jessica Fehr.
Green is accused of killing 49-year-old Laura Johnson on Sept. 13, 2018. The case is being tried without a body, autopsy, cause of death, or murder weapon. Police did find stains in Green’s truck made by Johnson’s blood.
Testimony on the fifth day of trial showed that Green exerted enough control over his girlfriend to prevent her from carrying cash at times, although she worked as a pizza delivery driver and made cash tips.
Johnson told a provider at the methadone clinic where she received daily treatment for roughly a month before disappearing that Green had dropped her off at the clinic that morning and she would need to walk two and a half hours home.
The provider asked Johnson if she could take the bus instead, “and she said that he makes sure she doesn’t have any money,” the clinic notes read.
The provider wrote that Johnson began that visit by saying “that things aren’t working out,” according to the notes read aloud in court Tuesday. A portion of the note was redacted.
Johnson cried at points during the visit, and the provider asked her multiple times if she would be safe. Johnson said she would.
Jurors also saw on Tuesday side-by-side photos of Johnson posing roughly three weeks before her disappearance, holding a handbag, and a still frame of Green caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera carrying a similarly shaped and sized handbag to his truck two days after Johnson was last seen.
Defense attorneys called their first witness on Tuesday, asking an addictions counselor to testify about triggers and relapse in drug addiction. Johnson had struggled with heroin addiction but was seeking treatment from the methadone clinic at the time of her disappearance.
The mental health expert was a “blind witness” and did not know anything about the facts of the case in which she was testifying.
The defense poked a hole in the testimony of one state witness who had said earlier in trial that neither Green nor Johnson parked a Buick in their garage. The car belonged to Green but was being used by Johnson.
Video footage of the front of their home instead showed the Buick being driven into the garage and parked, including by Johnson, said Billings police Detective Brad Tucker. Tucker was being questioned by defense attorney Gregory Paskell.
Johnson and Green had dated, on and off, for years. In the summer of 2018, not long after Green arrived in Billings, Johnson moved to town to be with him. She had no car and no bank account, and no job upon arrival, Green told police in a recorded statement.
Green has a history of domestic violence. According to divorce filings from Nevada filed by Green’s ex-wife, Lorry Green, police were called to the home several times. He broke her arm in 2003, threatened her life and was verbally abusive, according to her divorce filings.
Lorry and Gregory Green married in 1988 after meeting in high school. Lorry Green filed for divorce in 2014 and the divorce was finalized in 2015.
Green had a restraining order placed on him that prosecutors were barred by the court from presenting to the jury. Such information is often withheld to avoid prejudicing the jury. It was unclear at press time who had sought the restraining order against Green, or in which state it was issued.
The defense was scheduled to continue its case Wednesday. Fehr, the judge, said the case could be sent to the jury for deliberations on Wednesday, as well.