Defense begins in trial of man accused of killing missing girlfriend

Jurors also saw on Tuesday side-by-side photos of Johnson posing roughly three weeks before her disappearance, holding a handbag, and a still frame of Green caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera carrying a similarly shaped and sized handbag to his truck two days after Johnson was last seen.

Defense attorneys called their first witness on Tuesday, asking an addictions counselor to testify about triggers and relapse in drug addiction. Johnson had struggled with heroin addiction but was seeking treatment from the methadone clinic at the time of her disappearance.

The mental health expert was a “blind witness” and did not know anything about the facts of the case in which she was testifying.

The defense poked a hole in the testimony of one state witness who had said earlier in trial that neither Green nor Johnson parked a Buick in their garage. The car belonged to Green but was being used by Johnson.

Video footage of the front of their home instead showed the Buick being driven into the garage and parked, including by Johnson, said Billings police Detective Brad Tucker. Tucker was being questioned by defense attorney Gregory Paskell.