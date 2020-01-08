CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Deputies who work in a Wyoming county jail are now required to wear body cameras, the first program of its kind in the state, Sweetwater County sheriff's officials said.
Sweetwater County Detention Center uniformed deputies on all shifts must record any contact with an inmate or when they are in an inmate zone, with some privacy exceptions, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.
The recordings will be saved and available for official review.
Sheriff's officials said the cameras instills a higher level of professionalism and public trust. Misconduct complaints have plummeted since patrol deputies started wearing body cameras in 2016, and they hope to replicate the success in the jail.
Under destruction: The demolition of some of Billings' iconic landmarks
Apple Tree Mall demolition, February 17, 1976
The Apple Tree Mall complex at the corner of Montana Avenue and North 27th Street was demolished in February 1976. The complex was
heavily damaged by a fire on Dec. 30, 1975, less than two weeks after it opened. A dozen businesses, including the James Hotel, were damaged by the fire. The Sheraton Hotel, later known as the Crowne Plaza and now DoubleTree Hotel, was later built on the site.
WILLIAM TUTOKEY, Billings Gazette file photo
Motor Vu Drive-In demolition, October 10, 1977
A movie screen at the Motor Vu drive-in theater is
torn down in October 1977. The Motor Vu was the first of Billings three drive-in theaters to open (in 1948) and the first to be removed. It was located on Mullowney Lane, and was replaced by a trucking company terminal and warehouses. Construction supply and farm equipment companies are located at the site today.
PATRICK DAWSON, Billings Gazette file photo
Beacon Club demolition, June 21, 1984
The Beacon Club, a supper club that was located at the intersection of Main Street and Lake Elmo Drive, was demolished in June 1984. The club was formerly known as the
Hilltop Tavern, and was said to have been able to accommodate up to 400 people on "Montana's largest dance floor." Another restaurant was built on the site, and eventually became Main Street Casino, which was demolished in 2015 and replaced with a Starbucks.
Gazette file photo
Big Sky Drive-In demolition, April 9, 1998
The
Big Sky Drive-In, known as the City-Vu when it opened in 1951, was a drive-in movie theater located along Highway 10 (Main Street) in the Heights. The theater closed in 1980, but the large, wood-framed screen remained standing until April 1998, when the former theater site was chosen for the construction of Billings' second Target store and other businesses.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Building demolition at First Avenue North and North 29th Street, October 4, 1988
A building is demolished at the corner of North 29th Street and First Avenue North in October 1988. The demolition cleared the way for the
paid parking lot that is there today, next to The Sassy Biscuit. The old downtown Big Bear Sports location can be seen in the background.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Forget It floral shop demolition, July 2, 1992
The Forget It Floral shop, at the corner of South 27th Street and Minnesota Avenue, is demolished in July 1992. The shop was housed in a block that was formerly home to a Yegen Bros. wholesale warehouse built in the 1890s. A fire on the block
damaged the building in October 1991 and the site is used as a parking lot today.
JAMES WOODCOCK, Billings Gazette file photo
Demolition of North 27th Street warehouse, July 17, 1992
A warehouse, located north of the Billings Gazette building, is demolished in July 1992. The site was cleared for the construction of a
Burger King restaurant.
BOB ZELLAR, Billings Gazette file photo
East Bridge demolition, November 1992
The East Bridge is
demolished in November 1992. The aging bridge was removed after completion of the Dick Johnston Bridge, which connects Billings with Lockwood over the Yellowstone River.
JAMES WOODCOCK, Billings Gazette file photo
Fraser Building demolition, June 27 1991
The Fraser Building, located at the corner of 8th Avenue North and North 29th Street, is
demolished in June 1991. The building, formerly owned by the Willard E. Fraser Company, was used by the federal government for office space for many years. Willard Fraser, the company's owner, was a six-term Billings mayor who died in office in 1972.
JAMES WOODCOCK, Billings Gazette file photo
Frostop Drive-In demolition, March 29, 1984
The Frostop chain of drive-in restaurants at one time had two locations in Billings: one on Main Street in the Heights, and the other in the 1500 block of Broadwater Avenue. The Broadwater Avenue location, pictured, was
demolished in March 1984 after more than 25 years in business. A business complex was built on the site, which today includes the Red Rooster Cafe and Tee Box Golf Shop.
Gazette file photo
House demolition on North 27th Street, March 10, 1982
Houses are demolished on North 27th Street in March 1982. After years of expansion in the medical corridor, only
one house remains on the street as of 2017.
Gazette file photo
Medical corridor house demolition, May 31, 1991
A house in the medical corridor is demolished in May 1991. The area was once a residential zone, but over the years the hospitals and other medical groups have expanded over sites where houses once stood. This particular property, at the corner of North 30th Street and Ninth Avenue North, is now the location of a dental practice.
JAMES WOODCOCK, Billings Gazette file photo
Jubilee Lanes demolition, May 23, 1985
The Jubilee Lanes bowling alley is demolished in May 1985. The bowling alley was
built in the 1950s off of Grand Avenue, near the Partington farm. Plans were made to build a large commercial complex, called Partington Plaza, on the site. The plans fell through, but a few years later, ground broke on the block for West Park Plaza. Jubilee Lanes was torn down during a West Park Plaza expansion.
BOB ZELLAR, Billings Gazette file photo
Kenney Hall demolition, May 1980
Kenney Hall, a former dormitory at Rocky Mountain College, was
torn down in May 1980. The building was among the oldest on the Rocky campus, built in the early 1920s from the same sandstone blocks used for Eaton Hall and Kimball Hall (now Morledge-Kimball Hall). The Bair Science Center was built on the site. Another campus building, Montana Hall, was torn down around the same time.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo
Motel demolition, June 26, 1987
A motel at the corner of Main Street and Josephine Drive is
demolished in June 1987. A Holiday gas station and convenience store sits on the property today, originally a SuperAmerica station.
LARRY BECKNER, Billings Gazette file photo
First Citizens Bank demolition, March 19, 1979
The former First Citizens Bank building is demolished in March 1979. The building sat at the corner of First Avenue North and North 27th Street, across 27th from the General Custer Hotel (today known by its original name, The Grand). The bank had already relocated to the southwest corner of Broadway and First Avenue North in a former
J.J. Newberry store building, where Western Security Bank is located today. The Park Two parking structure sits on the old First Citizens site on North 27th Street.
WILLIAM TUTOKEY, Billings Gazette file photo
