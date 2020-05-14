Deputies were right to fire at Lockwood man during welfare check, Yellowstone County argues in lawsuit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is denying allegations of excessive use of force in a 2018 shooting that hospitalized a man whose friend called 911 fearing he was suicidal.

Deputies Brendan Trujillo and Tyler Sennett used reasonable force when they fired four shots at Travis Tolan while he stood inside his front entryway on Jan. 21, 2018, the county said in its response to the lawsuit. Tolan sued in January and the county responded in late April.

Both deputies had been advised that Tolan was suicidal, drinking and had a firearm, and both deputies saw the firearm upon arriving to the call, the county notes.

Trujillo saw Tolan raise the gun but did not have enough time to order him to drop it, the county said. Trujillo fired, and Sennett then drew and fired his gun in an effort to protect himself and his partner, not knowing at the time who had shot first, the response states.

Tolan was hit once, in the abdomen, and was hospitalized afterward. He did not fire his handgun.