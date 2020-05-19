Deputies: Wyoming teacher charged in shooting death said she feared possible beating

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming teacher charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of her fiancee allegedly told deputies she feared he would beat her.

Christopher Garcia, 39, died at a hospital Saturday after deputies found him wounded in the couple's home in Cheyenne. Danelle Moyte, 33, remained jailed Tuesday.

Moyte is a Title 1 teacher at Afflerbach Elementary School in Cheyenne and has been suspended with pay, according to Laramie County School District No. 1 officials.

Moyte made an initial court appearance Monday. Her public defender, State Public Defender Diane Lozano, did not return a message Tuesday seeking comment.

Garcia's daughter and Moyte's son called 911 to report Garcia had been shot by Moyte, according to a law enforcement affidavit.