Despite progress in drug treatment and risk of withdrawal, woman never returned, witnesses say

“Her progress is a lot more than what we typically would see for somebody in treatment for that short amount of time,” said Rowen Schuler, of Community Medical Services.

Jurors on Thursday also heard from the woman hired to work as Green’s receptionist at Architectural Doors and Hardware, the business he'd moved to Billings to work for in June. Marcy Puryer-Mollet, the receptionist, was hired on in September, a few days before Johnson went missing. She worked with Green for a few weeks.

Puryer-Mollet told jurors that Green hadn’t spoken to her about his girlfriend, and that the first time she learned of Johnson was when one of Johnson’s sons showed up at the business looking for Green.

Green later told Puryer-Mollet that Johnson had moved in with him, gone through withdrawal due to heroin addiction, and that he’d eventually kicked her out of the Billings home he was renting.

Puryer-Mollet said Green made sexual advances to her, including that “if I stuck with him, he would turn me into a bad girl,” she said. She said she rebuffed the advances.

