Despite progress in drug treatment and risk of withdrawal, woman never returned, witnesses say

Anyone going through withdrawal from opioid abuse faces symptoms within a day of stopping treatment, and complete withdrawal within three days, a provider told jurors on Thursday.
Even so, 49-year-old Laura Johnson, who had been making progress in treatment and was dependent on it to avoid sickness, suddenly stopped showing up to the methadone clinic she was attending in 2018.
After visiting every morning for nearly a month, Johnson never returned.
Johnson's on-and-off boyfriend, Gregory Scott Green, is on trial for deliberate homicide in her Sept. 13, 2018, death. The trial entered its third day on Thursday and is being heard by Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr.
The case is being tried without a body, autopsy and cause of death, or murder weapon. Police did find stains in Green’s truck made by Johnson’s blood.
Family members have testified that Johnson also did not surface in Spokane, Washington, where she’d lived recently with a sister.
And when staff from the methadone clinic reached Green by phone in hopes of locating Johnson after she failed to show for three days, he told them they had the wrong number, a clinic manager said Thursday.
Johnson had seemed committed to getting well, the clinic manager testified Thursday.
“Her progress is a lot more than what we typically would see for somebody in treatment for that short amount of time,” said Rowen Schuler, of Community Medical Services.
Jurors on Thursday also heard from the woman hired to work as Green’s receptionist at Architectural Doors and Hardware, the business he'd moved to Billings to work for in June. Marcy Puryer-Mollet, the receptionist, was hired on in September, a few days before Johnson went missing. She worked with Green for a few weeks.
Puryer-Mollet told jurors that Green hadn’t spoken to her about his girlfriend, and that the first time she learned of Johnson was when one of Johnson’s sons showed up at the business looking for Green.
Green later told Puryer-Mollet that Johnson had moved in with him, gone through withdrawal due to heroin addiction, and that he’d eventually kicked her out of the Billings home he was renting.
Puryer-Mollet said Green made sexual advances to her, including that “if I stuck with him, he would turn me into a bad girl,” she said. She said she rebuffed the advances.
Green left suddenly in the days after giving a recorded statement to Billings police detectives. His boss, John Hudson, said in a deposition that Green gave no notice he planned to leave, and when reached later by phone, said he had left because he did not want to attract negative publicity for his employer. Police have said Green drove back to Nevada, where he lived before moving to Billings.
Green had reached out to Hudson roughly four months before to ask about a new job, saying he wanted to start fresh in Billings and get away from Nevada, in part to move on from the death of his wife.
Hudson said that as more information was publicized about Johnson’s disappearance, he and other members of the company became more suspicious, and he located Green’s wife’s obituary.
Hudson said the two were divorced and should not have been sharing a home. However, Green had told him that his daughter discovered his wife had died when the daughter returned home one night, and that Green arrived soon after.
Hudson said he believed Green wasn’t being truthful about his wife’s death.
At the time of his arrest on the homicide charge for Johnsons’ death, Green was facing charges for domestic battery in an unrelated case.
Defense counsel seized on portions of notes on Johnson taken by staff at the methadone clinic, highlighting that she reported feeling safe in her home with Green, and reporting a history of harming herself and others. Her most recent homicidal ideation was in the 1990s, defense attorney Gregory Paskell noted.
Johnson moved to Billings roughly two months before she disappeared, in order to be with Green. She had no car and no bank account, and no job upon arrival, Green told police in his recorded statement.
Johnson and Green had a breakup several weeks before Johnson's disappearance, and she was living in a separate room, subletting from Green, she said in texts to her father.
The trial is expected to extend into next week.
Fehr, the judge, began Thursday morning by questioning two jurors about a note one had passed to the bailiff the night before. The note asked if Green knew the names of the jurors and had access to their home addresses.
At the time, a Google Maps page was displayed on the large television screen used for exhibits, and the map listed two juror home addresses.
Defense counsel was attempting to challenge state evidence on the location of Green’s and Johnson’s phones by creating a new map, and the juror addresses were displayed inadvertently.
Fehr assured the two jurors the next morning that Green did not have access to their personal identifying information. She noted it’s common for attorneys to research jurors. The addresses displayed corresponded to a juror who had previously lived on the same street as Green.
Both jurors said the incident hadn’t affected their ability to serve as a juror, and both remain on the jury. The judge told them not to discuss the incident with other jurors.