James Jensen, the former Miles City high school athletic trainer accused of systematically sexually abusing dozens of teenage boys, pleaded guilty to child porn charges Tuesday.
Jensen appeared in Custer County District Court on Tuesday to enter the plea, which was confirmed by Dan Rice, an attorney for dozens of men in a civil suit against Jensen and the Custer County District High School.
Charges were filed in December in the wake of the civil lawsuit.
Pornographic images were found in September after a housekeeper at Eagles Manor, a care home where Jensen resides, told police she had seen the images on his computer. The images showed children as young as age 9.
The state statute of limitations on Jensen's sexual abuse had expired, but Jensen admitted abusing dozens of boys to federal prosecutors. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison on federal charges relating to his use of the internet to aid his abuse.
Jensen's sentencing on the child porn charges is scheduled for Aug. 28.