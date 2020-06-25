Driver who rammed police cars before cops fired on him admits charges

The 31-year-old man who used a stolen truck to ram police vehicles at a downtown gas station in October, prompting officers to shoot at him, has admitted charges.
William Carl Henry Melcher pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and theft, and no contest to assault with a weapon in Yellowstone County District Court on Thursday. The charges were filed in connection with an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 9, 2019, at the Holiday gas station on North 27th Street and Sixth Avenue North.
Melcher and an officer were taken to the hospital with injuries afterward. Both survived.
Prosecutors are set to dismiss a misdemeanor, criminal trespass to property.
Melcher admitted to stealing a Ford F-350 pickup, which he drove during the incident, and to causing more than $25,000 in property damage as he struck police vehicles and drove through the fence of a neighboring business.
According to earlier charges, Melcher was high on meth at the time and panicked when he saw police, not wanting a vehicle theft charge on his record. He was serving probation at the time.
Officers first noticed and followed the pickup because they had recognized it as a possible match to one reported stolen recently.
Under the no contest count, prosecutors said that if the case were taken to trial, they would have shown that Melcher accelerated into patrol vehicles multiple times while officers were trying to box him in, in part using a fuel pump station and the Holiday building.
Officer Brett Hilde was standing outside of his car ordering Melcher to stop and show his hands when Melcher began striking the patrol cars, prosecutors say.
Officer Tracy Icard was behind the wheel of his car as Melcher rammed into it, and he was taken to the hospital afterward with injuries to the neck and jaw, requiring ongoing medical care.
Melcher again rammed the police vehicles and ended up dragging one behind the truck as he pulled forward, prosecutors say.
Hilde and Officer Jeremy Boeckel, who had pulled in behind Hilde, both fired at Melcher.
Under a plea deal, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of 20 years in prison, with 10 of those years suspended, or served on probation.
They’ll also ask for an additional three years on probation for a 2017 drug possession case.
Defense attorney Blaine McGivern said he would recommend a term of less than 10 years.
