Driver who rammed police cars before cops fired on him admits charges

Officers first noticed and followed the pickup because they had recognized it as a possible match to one reported stolen recently.

Under the no contest count, prosecutors said that if the case were taken to trial, they would have shown that Melcher accelerated into patrol vehicles multiple times while officers were trying to box him in, in part using a fuel pump station and the Holiday building.

Officer Brett Hilde was standing outside of his car ordering Melcher to stop and show his hands when Melcher began striking the patrol cars, prosecutors say.

Officer Tracy Icard was behind the wheel of his car as Melcher rammed into it, and he was taken to the hospital afterward with injuries to the neck and jaw, requiring ongoing medical care.

Melcher again rammed the police vehicles and ended up dragging one behind the truck as he pulled forward, prosecutors say.

Hilde and Officer Jeremy Boeckel, who had pulled in behind Hilde, both fired at Melcher.

Under a plea deal, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of 20 years in prison, with 10 of those years suspended, or served on probation.

They’ll also ask for an additional three years on probation for a 2017 drug possession case.

Defense attorney Blaine McGivern said he would recommend a term of less than 10 years.

