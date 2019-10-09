BISMARCK, N.D. — A September campaign to curb distracted driving has resulted in 370 citations handed out to drivers in North Dakota.
State officials attributed the extra citations to added patrols for distracted driving. Of the citations:
- 164 for distracted driving.
- 70 for other traffic citations like equipment violations and disobeying traffic signals.
- 73 for speeding.
- 14 for suspended/revoked driver's license.
- 17 for being an uninsured motorist.
- Four drug-related arrests.
- Nine for not wearing a seat belt.
You have free articles remaining.
The campaign was part of North Dakota's Vision Zero started January 18, 2018, with support from Gov. Doug Burgum, the North Dakota Department of Transportation, North Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Department of Health.
The goal of the initiative is to establish a culture where motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries are recognized as preventable.
Anyone interested in learning more about traffic safety initiatives can visit VisionZero.nd.gov.