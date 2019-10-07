The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Kaitlin Mary O’Neil, 29, on May 4, 2018, $600 fine.
Micki Collette Young, 31, on Nov. 3, 2018, $800 fine, one day jail.
Josie Alisha Rising Sun, 35, Billings, on March 25, $2,585 fine, 10 days jail, 2nd offense.
Michele Rose Cordova, 39, 6316 Twelve Mile Road, on May 4, $600 fine.
Glenda Quinta Heble, on May 25, $600 fine.
Richard Rudy Kuneff, 53, Billings, on May 30, $800 fine.
Municipal Court Convictions
Elijah Keith Boyd James, 20, Hardin, on April 5, 2018, $1,085 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Andrew William Kohn Jr., 23, 2224 Hwy. 87 E., No. 223, on Nov. 15, 2018, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Christopher James Myers, 35, 2227 Pueblo Drive, on May 10, five days jail.
Elijah Keith Boyd James, 21, Hardin, on Sept. 14, $1,285 fine, two days jail.