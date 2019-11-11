The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
William Bruce Van Diest, 54, 1803 Highway 87 East, No. 3, on April 21, $600 fine, five days jail.
Timothy James Majusiak, on June 12, $800 fine, one day jail.
Derek Steven, on June 29, $600 fine.
Obdulio Ricardo Salazar, on Oct. 26, $2,000 fine, 60 days jail, 2nd offense.
Municipal Court Convictions
Taylor Bennett Markegard, 24, 319 Lincoln Lane, on Nov. 30, 2018, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Stephen Leroy Ketterling, 48, 1918 Songbird Drive, on March 13, $685 fine.
Bradley Jay Bell, 64, 4123 Neibauer Road, on May 29, $735 fine.