Elementary school teacher jailed for deadly Wyoming shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man is dead and an elementary school teacher jailed on a charge of first-degree murder after a shooting in Wyoming's capital city.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Danell Moyte on Saturday for the death of her boyfriend, 39-year-old Christopher Garcia, according to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at a home in Cheyenne around 2 a.m. Saturday to find Garcia with a 9-millimeter gunshot wound, KGAB radio reports.

Garcia died at a hospital.

Arrested on suspicion of second-degree homicide, Moyte was charged Monday with first-degree murder. Moyte was jailed in Cheyenne and had no attorney on record with Laramie County Circuit Court to comment on her behalf.

A school district statement identified Moyte as a local elementary school teacher. Moyte was suspended with pay, according to the statement.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 5 Sad 5 Angry 4