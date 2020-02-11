3 escaped Big Horn County jail same night inmates took over facility; 2 arrested in Billings

"The Officer stood at that entrance door and motioned the inmate that was ill to come to the door," the Big Horn County release says.

Then, two or three inmates grabbed him and pulled him inside. They assaulted and bound him, according to the release.

After taking a key, they moved on to the Big Horn County Dispatch area, assaulted a dispatcher, handcuffed her and "placed her on the floor area."

There were "approximately three to four" inmates in the dispatch area at this point, according to the press release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They "convinced the dispatcher to show them how to open the garage into booking," then escaped out the garage door.

It's unclear how Castro and Caplett got from Hardin to Billings, which is about 50 miles away.

The Billings Police Department, including its Street Crimes Unit, received several tips and were following up on leads Monday related to the escapees, Lt. Brandon Wooley said.

Castro, 34, was arrested after a running from police on the South Side around the 800 block of South 29th Street.

Police had also tried to stop what Wooley described as "a vehicle of interest" seen near the downtown area with the 34-year-old Caplett inside.