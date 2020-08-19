Evidence, testimony wrap up in Laurel man's homicide retrial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors challenged a defense argument that a fatal throat slashing in 2014 was accidental during the retrial this week of a deliberate homicide case against a Laurel man.

William Earl Cunningham, 69, is accused in the Aug. 2, 2014, death of 40-year-old Nathan Horn.

Defense attorney Benjamin Darrow argued the fatal wound was inflicted by accident as Horn grabbed the suspect’s shirt and pulled him to the ground.

Horn was killed on the second consecutive night of drinking and arguing with Cunningham at a picnic table in Cunningham's apartment complex. Horn was there visiting a friend, who witnessed the killing and was called to testify this week by the state.

Horn and Cunningham had been posturing and arguing about military service and which branch was best. Cunningham served in the U.S. Army, while Horn had said he served in the Marines. Horn did not actually serve in the Marines, according to court filings by the defense.