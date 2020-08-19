Evidence, testimony wrap up in Laurel man's homicide retrial

Prosecutors challenged a defense argument that a fatal throat slashing in 2014 was accidental during the retrial this week of a deliberate homicide case against a Laurel man.
William Earl Cunningham, 69, is accused in the Aug. 2, 2014, death of 40-year-old Nathan Horn.
Defense attorney Benjamin Darrow argued the fatal wound was inflicted by accident as Horn grabbed the suspect’s shirt and pulled him to the ground.
Horn was killed on the second consecutive night of drinking and arguing with Cunningham at a picnic table in Cunningham's apartment complex. Horn was there visiting a friend, who witnessed the killing and was called to testify this week by the state.
Horn and Cunningham had been posturing and arguing about military service and which branch was best. Cunningham served in the U.S. Army, while Horn had said he served in the Marines. Horn did not actually serve in the Marines, according to court filings by the defense.
Prosecutors this week parsed conflicting statements by Cunningham over the course of the case. On Wednesday, they read excerpts from his 2015 trial, when he testified that Horn had been increasingly threatening and aggressive that night, and he felt he had no other choice but to protect himself by cutting Horn with his folding knife.
Darrow said during opening arguments the slashing was an accident.
Prosecutors called the state medical examiner on Tuesday, who testified the fatal wound was not likely accidental. Dr. Robert Kurtzman said the 6-inch gash across the front and side of Horn’s throat was created by two different knife strokes. He noted there were multiple knife puncture wounds to one of Horn’s cheeks, and a deeper laceration on the other.
The blade of Cunningham’s knife was 3.5 inches long.
The Montana Supreme Court granted Cunningham a retrial, saying he should have been allowed to provide more extensive testimony about why he was afraid of Horn that night, and should have been permitted to question a state’s witness on his professional history and credibility.
Cunningham didn't take the stand in his second trial, and Dr. Thomas Bennett, the witness in question, was never called.
Cunningham was represented by the Office of the State Public Defender for the first trial. He’s since hired Darrow, a private attorney from Missoula.
Both the state and defense rested on Wednesday.
The defense called one witness, a Montana State University student with a bachelor’s degree in physics, who testified about force calculations he made using Cunningham’s height and weight.
Joseph Thiebes, who is also a chemistry Ph.D. candidate, said Cunningham would have exerted 1,040 Newton meters of force when falling from a standing height. He said the fall would create significantly more force than the force involved in a stabbing or slashing motion.
Prosecutors objected to Thiebes’ testimony, in part noting that his calculations had not been subject to peer review, and arguing he lacked the necessary expertise to testify on the specifics of Cunningham’s fall.
