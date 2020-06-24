Ex-banker admits charges, ending trial early

Price has since pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and lying to the FBI, and is living in Virginia awaiting sentencing later this summer. He’s admitted he stole roughly $40 million through various schemes from the Signal Peak coal mine near Roundup where he worked, and from investors.

Price testified against Casher this week, saying in part that Casher told him to leave certain information off of his personal financial statement for Rocky Mountain Bank, which the bank would use to process his loan applications. Casher was a market president at the bank.

Price said Casher told him not to list a lake home in Virginia that Price held under a rent-to-own agreement because it would change his debt-to-income ratio. He said Casher also told him not to list a private loan he received through Casher, because “he didn’t want nobody to know about the personal financing,” Price testified.

Casher on Wednesday admitted to defrauding the bank by not disclosing a personal $900,000 loan he helped make to Price in the days before he approved a $3.75 million bank loan to Price to invest in a subdivision on Billings’ far West End.