Ex-banker hid private money deals from employers, approved loans despite conflict of interest, prosecutors say

A former loan officer with Rocky Mountain Bank failed to disclose millions of dollars in private financial dealings he had with a bank customer when signing off on bank loans to that person, prosecutors told a jury on Monday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Rubich said Stephen Phillip Casher approved a series of loans to Larry Price Jr. during his time at Rocky Mountain Bank, where he worked as a market president until 2017.

But Casher didn’t tell the bank he had his own business dealings with Price, outside of work, and that Price’s financial situation could impact him personally, creating a conflict of interest, Rubich said.

Over a period of years, Casher provided or facilitated roughly $5 million in high-interest private loans to Price, the prosecutor said.

For the bank loans, Price served as the personal guarantor, which underscored the bank’s need to have the full picture of Price’s financial circumstances, Rubich said.

“This was not a mistake,” Rubich said. “…This was deliberate.”

Casher’s trial began Monday in U.S. District Court in Billings.