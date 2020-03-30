Ex-Blackfeet chairman gets 10 months prison in fraud case

GREAT FALLS — A former Blackfeet Nation chairman who defrauded a tribal Head Start early education program through an overtime pay scheme was sentenced Monday to 10 months in prison and his plea to be spared prison time because of the coronavirus was denied.

Willie Sharp's attorney had argued the Bureau of Prisons was unprepared for the unfolding pandemic, saying the 66-year-old defendant's age and health problems put him at high risk of complications if he becomes ill with the virus.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris rejected Willie Sharp's request but issued a more lenient sentence than what was recommended by federal prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors had recommended about two years in prison after Sharp, who is from the town of Browning, admitted to his role in stealing more than $230,000 from the northwestern Montana tribe's Head Start early education program.

The theft "hurt the children enrolled in Head Start by prohibiting the purchase of books, barring the ability to obtain teaching materials and cutting food nutrition programs for those who need it most" U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said in a statement.

A charge of theft from a tribal government receiving federal funding was dismissed under the terms of a plea deal.