A federal game cop who formerly investigated child porn cases for the State Department was sentenced to prison Friday for child porn possession.
Former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services employee Shawn Thomas Conrad was sentenced to seven years in prison and 20 years of supervised release.
Prosecutors painted a picture of a man who used his position as a law enforcement officer to gain others’ trust. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson said investigators on the case turned up multiple instances in which he tried to groom a child for sexual interactions.
“Conrad is a manipulative child predator,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson in her sentencing memo.
Conrad had asked for supervised release, saying he'd suffered enough with the loss of his job, retirement benefits and hunting rights, due to being unable to possess a firearm.
In a statement, he apologized for the harm he caused.
Conrad was permitted to self-report to prison.
This story will be updated.