Ex-mine exec stole $20M from Signal Peak, former mine CEO also involved

Clair Howard, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme’s office declined to comment on charging decisions related to Price. Price is set to be sentenced in August, and the office doesn’t comment on active cases.

“In addition, relevant conduct matters at sentencing because the court is required to consider the entirety of criminal conduct related to a conviction,” wrote Howard.

Signal Peak mine has 260 employees and produced roughly 23,000 tons of coal a day in 2018. It is the state’s only underground coal mine.

The owners of the mine had little presence locally, which helped make it easier for his and Hanson’s fraud schemes, Price said, in response to questioning by prosecutors. The mine’s ownership is split among Wayne Boich, of Ohio; FirstEnergy, of Ohio; and Gunvar Group, a commodities trading company based in Switzerland.

Price created a company called 3 Solutions that sold chemicals to the Roundup mine where he worked. The chemicals were used to limit coal dust from flying off coal packed into rail cars during transportation.