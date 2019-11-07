A 36-year-old teacher in East Glacier was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for sexually abusing one of her students.
Sierra Shawnee Taylor, also known as Sierra Schildt, was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of supervised release for twice having intercourse with a student during the 2014-2015 school year.
Taylor taught a mixed-grade class at East Glacier Elementary School. The male student was 14 at the time.
Taylor gave the student notes “expressing her feelings for him,” which the boy’s mother found and retained, according to filings by the government. Authorities also say Taylor's husband confronted her over the abuse.
A judge says the student detailed by phone how his life was affected and how he developed a lasting mistrust of women.
Authorities say a second student would have testified against Taylor had she gone to trial.
Taylor apologized in a statement.
Taylor pleaded guilty in July to a single count of sexual abuse of a minor, under a plea agreement with the government.
Investigators say Taylor committed a sex act on a second 14-year-old boy in 2012, but prosecutors did not file separate charges for that alleged offense.
Taylor's sentencing was announced in a press release late Wednesday from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.
The sentencing took place in U.S. District Court in Great Falls.